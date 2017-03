Fitch Assigns Bocom Leasing's USD Notes Final 'A' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the notes issued under Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (Bocom Leasing; A/Stable) medium-term note (MTN) programme a final rating of 'A'. The issued notes are: -- USD700million of 3% notes due on 21 March 2020 -- USD1.05 billion of 3.5% notes due on 21 March 2022 -- USD250million of 4.25% notes due on 21 March 2027 The issuer under the MTN programme will be Azure