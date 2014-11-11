BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's largest homebuilder Land & Houses PCL reported a 6 percent drop in third quarter net profit due to lower revenue from its apartment block projects.

Net profit fell to 1.73 billion baht ($52.70 million) for the July-September quarter, compared with the 1.63 billion baht forecast by two analysts polled by Reuters.

This compared with a 1.84 billion baht profit a year ago. ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)