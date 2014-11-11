BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's largest homebuilder Land & Houses PCL reported a 6 percent drop in third quarter net profit due to lower revenue from its apartment block projects.
Net profit fell to 1.73 billion baht ($52.70 million) for the July-September quarter, compared with the 1.63 billion baht forecast by two analysts polled by Reuters.
This compared with a 1.84 billion baht profit a year ago. ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
