Nov 12 Land and Leisure A/S

* Implements share buy-back program according to Safe Harbour method

* Says will repurchase shares to a maximum value of 5 million Danish crowns

* Says share buy back will run from and including Nov. 17, 2014 to and including May 16, 2015