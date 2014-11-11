Nov 11 Land Securities Group Plc,
Britain's largest listed property developer, reported a 20
percent rise in half-year adjusted net asset value from a year
earlier, helped by buoyant demand for its commercial spaces.
The builder of London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper said
adjusted net asset value - a key measure for developers - was
1,129 pence for the first half ended Sept. 30. The company
posted an adjusted NAV of 937 pence a year earlier.
From the second half of last year, the adjusted NAV grew
11.5 percent, the company said.
"Extraordinary events aside, we do not expect to see a
correction in the balance between supply and demand in London as
we deliver our committed speculative schemes," Chief Executive
Robert Noel said in a statement.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)