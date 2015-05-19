(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
May 19 Land Securities Group Plc,
Britain's largest listed property developer, set a larger payout
after a boom in demand for commercial property boosted its net
asset value.
Shares in the developer of London's famed "Walkie Talkie"
skyscraper rose as much as 2.7 percent and were the top gainers
on the bluechip FTSE-100 index.
The company said its adjusted diluted net asset value - a
key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their
buildings - rose 27.6 percent to 1,293 pence per share in the
year ended March 31. It raised its dividend to 31.85 pence from
30.7 pence.
Panmure Gordon analyst Sue Munden wrote in a note that she
would increase her net asset value expectations for financial
year 2016 after Land Securities' strong results. She currently
expects a 2.8 percent rise in net asset value to 1,328.6 per
share.
Companies are quickly renting up office spaces in London and
other UK cities as they feel surer about growth in the economy
and as cheap credit boosts buying and selling of property.
Walkie Talkie, a 37-storey glass office block at 20
Fenchurch Street, was 92 percent let, Land Securities said, with
the amount of vacant space in its portfolio having fallen to 1.1
million square feet at March-end, from 1.7 million a year
earlier.
The skyscraper was one of the projects that Land Securities
restarted in London after the 2007 financial crisis in a bet
that the British capital's office market would face a shortage
of space.
Land Securities, however, said on Tuesday it would not add
to its speculative development programme that ends in July 2016.
Rival British Land Company Plc said last week that
it expected to spend 378 million pounds ($590 million) on
development over the next three years.
"We're in a position where we don't think we'd be adding new
speculative development stuff because we're competing with a
crowd of people and that just means that the risk dynamics
changes," Chief Executive Robert Noel told Reuters.
Land Securities and British Land were the first to build
speculatively after construction plummeted during the downturn,
as they anticipated a shortage of premium commercial space.
Their flagship towers, the Walkie Talkie and Cheesegrater
respectively, were considered risky bets when they were built in
2010 but both were over 80 percent let at the end of financial
year 2015.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)