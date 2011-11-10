BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Land and Houses Pcl :

* Cuts its 2011 revenue growth target to below 25 percent after flooding, Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told Reuters

* Expects 2011 net profit to be higher than 2010 and growth to be in line with revenue

* Fourth-quarter revenue should still be good as it plans to book income from three condominium projects worth a combined 4.3 billion baht ($140 million)

* Postpones plan to sell bond for about 2.0-2.5 billion baht into 2012 from second half of 2011($1 = 30.67 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)