Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Land and Houses Pcl :
* Cuts its 2011 revenue growth target to below 25 percent after flooding, Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told Reuters
* Expects 2011 net profit to be higher than 2010 and growth to be in line with revenue
* Fourth-quarter revenue should still be good as it plans to book income from three condominium projects worth a combined 4.3 billion baht ($140 million)
* Postpones plan to sell bond for about 2.0-2.5 billion baht into 2012 from second half of 2011($1 = 30.67 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific