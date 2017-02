BANGKOK Jan 25 Thailand's Land and Houses Pcl

* Plans to invest 32.6 billion baht ($1.04 billion) this year in 16 new housing projects, the company said in a statement

* Expects sales this year to rise 14 percent from 2011 to 22 billion baht

* To spend 5 billion baht on land purchase this year

* Plans to sell 4 billion baht of bonds in the first quarter and another 2 billion in the third quarter of 2012 ($1 = 31.45 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Alan Raybould)