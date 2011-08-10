BANGKOK Aug 10 Land & Houses Pcl , Thailand's biggest home builder, posted a better-than-expected 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to an increase in revenue from the low-rise residential sector.

Land & Houses, 13.21 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, reported an April-June net profit of 1.04 billion baht ($35 million), up from 793 million a year earlier.

That compared with the average 860 million baht forecast by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Land & Houses, valued at $2.1 billion on the Thai bourse, mostly caters for the high-end and middle-class market and has the largest share of the market for detached houses.

Analysts expect the company's earnings to rise strongly in the fourth quarter when it should book revenues from three condominium projects.

Its shares tumbled 17 percent in the second quarter, underperforming a 0.6 fall in the Thai market . The stock closed up 4 percent ahead of the earnings announcement. ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)