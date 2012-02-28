BANGKOK Feb 28 Land & Houses Pcl, Thailand's biggest home builder, posted a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday as extraordinary gains from the sale of Indonesian assets outweighted the impact of flooding.

Land & Houses, 13.2 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, reported an October-December net profit of 1.63 billion baht ($53 million), up from 1.21 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the average 1.3 billion baht forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters. It had been expected to book a 347 million baht gain from the divestment in Indonesia, which caused a tax reversion benefit of 1.5 billion baht.

For 2011, the top home builder reported a net profit of 5.6 billion baht, up from 3.97 billion a year earlier.

Land & Houses, valued at $2.1 billion on the Thai bourse, mostly caters for the high-end and middle-class market and has the largest share of the market for detached houses. The company has said it expected revenue to rise 15 percent this year.

Shares in Land & Houses fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter, underperforming a 10 percent rise in the Thai market due to concerns about the impact of the flooding. ($1 = 30.49 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)