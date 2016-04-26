(Repeats earlier story with no change to text)
By Lauren Hirsch, Olivia Oran and Mike Stone
April 26Tilman Fertitta, the Texas billionaire
CEO of Landry's Inc and Richard Handler, the CEO of investment
bank Jefferies Group LLC and its parent Leucadia National Corp
, are launching a special purpose acquisition company
(SPAC) through their companies, people familiar with the matter
said.
The SPAC will be called Landcadia, a combination of the names
Landry's and Leucadia, and plans to raise as much as $300
million in an initial public offering (IPO), the people said.
SPACs, also known as blank-check acquisition companies, have
no assets but use IPO proceeds, together with bank financing, to
buy other companies and boost their value through operational
improvements.
Landcadia will use the money it raises to fund a corporate
acquisition in the hospitality, gaming or restaurants
industries, the sources said. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank AG
are working on the IPO of Landcadia, which has
already been registered confidentially with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because Landcadia is
still a confidential project. Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Leucadia
and Landry's declined to comment.
This year has seen a string of high-profile executives
seeking to launch SPACs. In February, oil and gas titan Mark
Papa raised $450 million in a SPAC IPO. Last week, former
Blackstone Group LP private equity dealmaker Chinh Chu and
Fidelity National Financial Chairman William Foley
unveiled a SPAC that could raise up to $1.1 billion, making it
the largest on record.
Handler and Fertitta have a longstanding friendship.
According to a Forbes article from 2012, Jefferies helped
finance Landry's debt in 2007. Fertitta's Instagram account
includes several recent photos of the two men, including one of
them riding the subway during New York City rush hour and
another having dinner with soccer star Pelé at Handler's New
York City penthouse.
Handler has been CEO of Jefferies for 15 years, at times
serving as one of the highest paid executives on Wall Street.
Last year, Handler turned down a bonus after Jefferies had a
lackluster 2014.
Fertitta operates a portfolio of dining, hospitality,
entertainment and gaming concepts through Landry's, including
The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casinos and McCormick & Schmick's
Seafood & Steaks. He also owns his own private hangar in
Houston, Texas's Hobby Airport. His reality TV show, Billion
Dollar Buyer, premiered last month.
The two CEOs' "bromance" was captured on video in 2014 when
Handler challenged Fertitta to take the "ice bucket" challenge
to raise funds to fight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, after
doing so himself.
