BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
FRANKFURT Nov 22 The German city of Stuttgart has given the go-ahead to a plan to convert hybrid capital held in Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) into equity, removing the lender's last hurdle to meeting new regulatory capital requirements.
LBBW is an unlisted public-sector lender, also known as a Landesbank which has come under pressure to shore up its capital as a way to meet new bank safety rules known as Basel III.
LBBW's core Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of the strength of its balance sheet, stood at 14.9 percent at the end of September.
This did not include as much as 3.2 billion euros in so-called silent participations, a German form of hybrid capital peculiar to state-owned landesbanks.
Following the approval of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the local savings banks, LBBW will now convert roughly 2.2 billion euros of hybrid capital into equity on Jan. 1 of next year.
"We thank our shareholders for their support and confidence," LBBW Chief Executive Hans-Joerg Vetter said in a statement.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.