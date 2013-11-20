CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
Nov 20 L & L Energy Inc : * L&l energy to comply with NASDAQ information request * Says received a formal request from NASDAQ for additional information * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes