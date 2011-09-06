* Says mines could yield about $500 mln in revenue

* Mines have approved coal capacity of 3 mln tons/year (Follows alerts)

Sept 6 L&L Energy Inc , a U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China, said it plans to buy 14 metallurgical coal producing mines that could yield about $500 million in revenue.

The mines, located in Guizhou province of China, have been approved for 3 million tons of annual coal capacity.

To increase mine size and improve efficiency, Guizhou province has plans to reduce its 1,600-owned mines to 40 holding companies.

"In my recent meetings with vice governor of Guizhou and the Chief of the Energy Bureau, we were encouraged to target 5 million tons of capacity and to take a leadership position in the Guizhou consolidation process," Chief Executive Dickson Lee said in a statement.

L&L Energy was founded in 1995 and operates in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces of China. It also has marketing offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei.

Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy, which have lost more than half of their value so far this year, closed at $3.37 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)