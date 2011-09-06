* Says mines could yield about $500 mln in revenue
* Mines have approved coal capacity of 3 mln tons/year
Sept 6 L&L Energy Inc , a U.S.-based
company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China,
said it plans to buy 14 metallurgical coal producing mines that
could yield about $500 million in revenue.
The mines, located in Guizhou province of China, have been
approved for 3 million tons of annual coal capacity.
To increase mine size and improve efficiency, Guizhou
province has plans to reduce its 1,600-owned mines to 40 holding
companies.
"In my recent meetings with vice governor of Guizhou and the
Chief of the Energy Bureau, we were encouraged to target 5
million tons of capacity and to take a leadership position in
the Guizhou consolidation process," Chief Executive Dickson Lee
said in a statement.
L&L Energy was founded in 1995 and operates in Yunnan and
Guizhou provinces of China. It also has marketing offices in
Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy, which have lost more
than half of their value so far this year, closed at $3.37 on
Friday on Nasdaq.
