* Deal with Guodian Yongfu Power Generation Co
* Deal to generate about $19 mln in revenue
* L&L to provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month
April 11 U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc
said it has signed a contract with China's Guodian
Yongfu Power Generation Co to sell thermal coal, its second such
deal in less a week.
Under the deal, which is expected to generate about $19
million in revenue, L&L will provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal
per month over the next eight months to Yongfu Power.
L&L had signed a similar deal with Datang International
Power Generation Co last week.
L&L Energy shares were trading up 6 percent before the bell.
They closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
