PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 British aircraft services provider BBA Aviation Plc said it has proposed to acquire Landmark Aviation, owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, for $2.065 billion.
The acquisition will be funded via new debt facilities and a fully underwritten rights issue of 562,281,811 shares at an issue price of 133 pence per share, raising about 748 million pounds ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday.
Reuters was the first to report on Tuesday, citing sources, that BBA Aviation's planned to acquire Landmark Aviation. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.