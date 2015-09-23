Sept 23 British aircraft services provider BBA Aviation Plc said it has proposed to acquire Landmark Aviation, owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, for $2.065 billion.

The acquisition will be funded via new debt facilities and a fully underwritten rights issue of 562,281,811 shares at an issue price of 133 pence per share, raising about 748 million pounds ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

Reuters was the first to report on Tuesday, citing sources, that BBA Aviation's planned to acquire Landmark Aviation. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)