TORONTO, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Concerns
over competing countries scrambling for resources such as oil,
minerals and farmland have decreased recently due to lower
commodity and food prices, a World Bank official said.
High oil costs in from 2007 to 2008 contributed to higher
food prices and food riots in several developing nations
including Haiti, Bangladesh and Mozambique.
But a reduction in petrol prices and other factors mean food
prices are currently hovering around a seven-year low, providing
relief for low-income consumers.
Prior to 2015, at the height of the commodities boom,
sovereign wealth funds and large investors poured money into
acquiring long-term access to mines and farmland.
Analysts said this scramble for natural resources
disproportionately hurt the poor.
The situation has changed markedly since then, said World
Bank official Michael Jarvis.
"I am not sure I see a scramble for resources," Jarvis, the
bank's global lead for extractive governance, said in Toronto at
a mining industry conference that ends on Wednesday.
"Some of the debates around that have died down due to low
commodity prices. But they may come back."
As part of what some analysts considered a rush for
resources, an area of farmland larger than Poland was sold or
leased to foreign investors, according to a 2014 Swedish study.
To avoid another round of large-scale land deals or fight
for natural resources if commodity prices spike again, a
coalition of 300 organisations launched a campaign this month to
double the amount of land formally owned by communities and
indigenous groups.
If demand for commodities rises in the face of a growing
global population, formal land ownership for small farmers
provides protection against displacement by outside investors,
rights campaigners said.
