March 19 U.S. restaurant chain Landry's said it is considering refinancing options for its existing debt, adding it expects to begin talks with third parties for potential transactions.

However, the company, which added seafood chain McCormick & Schmick's to its portfolio in November last year, did not say why it was looking to refinance its debt.

Landry's had planned to fund the McCormick & Schmick's deal through both cash and debt.