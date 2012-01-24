LONDON Jan 24 Land Securities, Britain's largest real estate investment trust by market capitalisation, said its London managing director Robert Noel was to take over as chief executive on a salary of 680,000 pounds ($1.06 million).

Alongside a third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday marking steady progress in difficult economic conditions, the company said current chief executive Francis Salway, 54, would depart March 31.

"The business enters 2012 well positioned with high quality assets, a strong balance sheet and an excellent team," Noel said.

Land Securities signed 7.1 million pounds of lettings in the last quarter of 2011 and voids in the portfolio were 3.1 percent versus 3.3 percent the previous quarter. It also signed a new 1.05 billion pound credit facility.

Lettings were taking longer to complete due to the global economic uncertainty, Salway said.

Together with Canary Wharf Group, majority owned by Songbird Estates, Land Securities is developing the 38-storey Walkie Talkie skyscraper in London's City financial district but has no major letting to lower the scheme's financial risk.

Last week, the London property market received a major blow as two major schemes stalled due to a lack of a pre-let agreement and the Investment Property Databank benchmark index showed that real estate values weakened in 2011, with a "less than ideal" outlook for this year. ($1 = 0.6412 pound) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Dan Lalor)