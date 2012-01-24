(Adds analyst comment)
LONDON Jan 24 Land Securities,
Britain's largest real estate investment trust by market
capitalisation, said its London managing director Robert Noel
was to take over as chief executive on a salary of 680,000
pounds ($1.06 million).
Alongside a third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday
marking steady progress in difficult economic conditions, the
company said current chief executive Francis Salway, 54, would
depart March 31.
"The decision to appoint Noel was expected but the timing
was unexpected," said JP Morgan analyst Harm Meijer. "We would
have expected him to have proved himself delivering the London
pipeline first. I think Francis just wanted to move on after
eight years."
Noel said he would inject more "pace" into the company on a
conference call, which Meijer said many investors would like to
see.
"More asset rotation and quicker transactions is something
he may able to bring to a large cap given his mid-cap background
at Great Portland Estates," Meijer said.
Land Securities, which predominantly owns London offices and
UK retail centres, signed 7.1 million pounds of lettings in the
last quarter of 2011 and voids in the portfolio were 3.1 percent
versus 3.3 percent the previous quarter.
It also signed a new 1.05 billion pound credit facility,
which the company said would help it buy property being
offloaded by banks.
Together with Canary Wharf Group, majority owned by Songbird
Estates, Land Securities is developing the 38-storey
Walkie Talkie skyscraper in London's City financial district but
has no major letting to lower the scheme's financial risk.
Lettings were taking longer to complete due to the global
economic uncertainty, Salway said, adding there were no plans to
slow down construction of the Walkie Talkie.
Last week, the London property market received a major blow
as two large schemes stalled due to a lack of a pre-let
agreement and the Investment Property Databank benchmark index
showed that real estate values weakened in 2011, with a "less
than ideal" outlook for this year.
($1 = 0.6412 pound)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Dan Lalor)