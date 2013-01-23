LONDON Jan 23 Land Securities Group PLC : * Auto alert - Land Securities Group PLC third interim dividend 7.4

pence per share * 20 fenchurch street, ec3 - 52% pre-let or in solicitors' hands * Voids in like-for-like portfolio up at 2.9% at 31 December 2012 (2.6% at 30

September 2012) * Royal sun alliance lets four floors in 'walkie talkie' * Tie-up with Google product search to offer web-based service at shopping

centre portfolio