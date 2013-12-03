Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
Dec 3 Land Securities Group PLC : * Richard Akers to step down from Land Securities board * Will leave the business at the end of the financial year on 31 March 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: