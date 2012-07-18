By Tom Bill
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 A lack of top-quality offices in
London's financial district was keeping incentives for companies
to rent them in check, despite the poor economic backdrop, the
chief executive of Britain's largest listed property company
Land Securities said.
The shortage meant an average 12-month rent-free period on a
five-year lease - a typical incentive used to attract new
tenants - was unlikely to increase, Rob Noel said after a
trading update on Wednesday.
"Modern efficient space is evaporating," said Noel,
describing the London market for top quality office space as
"supply-constrained".
Incentives like rent-free periods or paying for an office
fit-out become more generous depending on the strength of the
lettings market.
Land Securities is developing the skyscraper known as the
Walkie Talkie with Canary Wharf Group in the heart of London's
insurance district, a sector doing relatively well despite the
wider economic crisis due to its counter-cyclical nature.
A 20-year deal with insurer Markel for the 26th and 27th
floors of the building at a rent of 65 pounds ($100) per square
foot included a rent-free period of 32 months. Noel said there
were no extra incentives despite recent media reports that other
sweeteners may have been included.
Land Securities said 19 percent of the office floor space in
the tower was already let or going through the legal process in
its trading update.
The Walkie Talkie is one of several skyscrapers under
construction in central London that have suffered from a muted
lettings market following of the global financial crisis.
The Shard, the European Union's tallest skyscraper, opened
earlier this month, outside the financial district, t hough it
has yet to announce its first office tenant.
Developers are betting that a wave of lease breaks and
expiries over the next few years will prompt tenants to move
into high-quality new offices.
($1 = 0.6422 British pounds)
