BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
LONDON, March 28 Private equity fund PCP Capital Partners is in talks to buy a central London site owned by UK developer Land Securities for 230 million pounds ($367 million), a source familiar with the deal said.
Arundel Great Court, which is located near the River Thames, has planning permission for a 1 million square foot redevelopment to contain offices, shops, 150 apartments and a hotel.
PCP Capital is headed by British dealmaker Amanda Staveley, a restauranteur turned go-to broker for the Abu Dhabi royal family, who is advising it on the talks to buy a stake in Royal Bank Scotland.
Overseas property investors have stepped up their chase for prime London properties over the past year, attracted by the city's safe-haven status against an uncertain global economic outlook. ($1 = 0.6263 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
