LONDON, July 17 Land Securities Group Plc

* Interim dividend 7.9 pence per share

* Has had a strong start to year, continuing to execute its strategy at pace across business

* Leasing momentum continues with 385,000 sq ft of deals agreed

* Ec4 is now 61% pre-let nine months ahead of completion

* Disposal of bridges, sunderland for £152m

* Acquisition of 30% stake in bluewater, kent, full management rights for £696m