BRIEF-Eurotunnel February traffic figures fall compared to year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Oct 30 Land Securities Group Plc
* LS completes sale of Bristol partnership stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
* Extends its current contract which was set to expire in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)