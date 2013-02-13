MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MUMBAI Feb 13 Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
The bonds have a call option at the end of the first and second years, the source said.
A call premium of 50 basis points (bps) will be paid if bonds are called after one year, and a 15 bps premium will be paid if called after two years, said the source.
HSBC , HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered are the arrangers to the deal, said the source.
($1 = 53.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: