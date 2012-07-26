July 26 Freight transportation and logistics
company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher
quarterly earnings.
Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose
to $35.9 million in the second quarter, or 76 cents a share,
from $29.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.
The company said it expects earnings per share between 71
cents and 75 cents in the third quarter.
Revenue rose to a second-quarter record of $736 million from
$675.6 million a year ago, but was below the average forecast of
$752.4 million.
Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching
shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)