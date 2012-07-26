* Q2 profit 76 cents/share vs Street view 74 cents

July 26 Freight transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings, topping expectations, led by demand for its trucking services.

Landstar said the number of loads hauled by truck rose 8 percent in the quarter. Price increases also helped results but have moderated, it added.

Demand exceeded the supply of flatbed/unsided trailing equipment in the quarter, while the capacity of vans was in line with demand, Chief Executive Henry Gerkens said in a statement.

Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose to $35.9 million, or 76 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $29.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected 74 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to a second-quarter record of $736 million from $675.6 million a year ago, but was below the average forecast of $752.4 million.

The company said it expects third-quarter earnings of 71 cents to 75 cents a share.

Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)