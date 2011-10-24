* Q3 EPS 64 cents vs 62 cents Wall Street estimate

* Revenue up to $684 vs $679.7 mln forecast

Oct 24 Freight transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc (LSTR.O) reported a 45 percent increase in quarterly earnings per share and higher revenue, beating forecasts, and estimated fourth-quarter earnings above consensus forecast.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported on Monday net third-quarter income of $30.2 million, or 64 cents a share, up from $21.8 million, or 44 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected, on average, profit of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $684 million from $622.8 million a year before, above the average forecast of $679.7 million.

The company also estimated fourth-quarter earnings of 62 to 67 cents a share, above the 60 cent average forecast.

Chief Executive Officer Henry Gerkens said "recent trends in September, and thus far in October, indicate continued strength in revenue per load and load volume."

Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, planes or ships. (Reporting by Lynn Adler, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)