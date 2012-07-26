* Q2 EPS $0.76 vs est $0.74
* Q2 sales up about 9 pct
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.71-$0.75
July 26 Freight transportation and logistics
company Landstar System Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved demand
and better margins.
The non-asset based transportation service provider reported
second-quarter net income of $35.9 million, or 76 cents a share,
up from $29.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 74 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose almost 9 percent to $736.4 million, but missed
analysts' average forecast of $752.4 million.
The company also estimated its third-quarter earnings at 71
to 75 cents per share, largely in line with the 74 cent average
forecast.
Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company closed at
$47.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)