* Q2 EPS $0.76 vs est $0.74

* Q2 sales up about 9 pct

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.71-$0.75

July 26 Freight transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved demand and better margins.

The non-asset based transportation service provider reported second-quarter net income of $35.9 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $29.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose almost 9 percent to $736.4 million, but missed analysts' average forecast of $752.4 million.

The company also estimated its third-quarter earnings at 71 to 75 cents per share, largely in line with the 74 cent average forecast.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company closed at $47.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)