Poland's CCC to spend 33-66 pct of 2016 profit on dividends
WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, said late on Friday it plans to pay out 33-66 percent of the group's 2016 profit in dividends.
Sept 22 Langloo.Com SA
* Says signs 795,072 zlotys contract with Salago Systems Sp. z o.o. for delivery of IT software modules for e-commerce Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB2270396] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, said late on Friday it plans to pay out 33-66 percent of the group's 2016 profit in dividends.
MOSCOW, March 18 In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.