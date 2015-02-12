Feb 12 Group results for Lanka IOC PLC , the Sri Lankan arm of Indian Oil Corp, for the three months ended Dec. 31, released late on Wednesday. (in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated): Q3 2014/13 Q3 2013/14 Net profit 610.29 1,255.63 Revenue 20,364.73 21,328.02 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 1.15 2.36 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited. - Foreign investors and funds hold 80.32 percent of the total issued shares in the company, which has a market cap of 28.7 billion rupees ($216.1 million) and accounts for 0.96 percent of the total market capitalisation of the stock exchange, latest bourse data showed. - The parent, Indian Oil Corp, holds 75.12 percent of the shares in its Sri Lankan arm. - Shares in Lanka IOC gained 34.2 percent in the December quarter and 81.3 percent last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)