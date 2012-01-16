SINGAPORE Jan 16 Lanka IOC, the Sri
Lankan arm of India's state petroleum firm, has bought a
combination cargo of gasoline and gasoil for delivery in
February from India's Reliance at firmer levels than a previous
cargo, industry sources said on Monday.
The company bought 11,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline and
10,000 tonnes of 91-octane gasoline at premiums of about $2.70
and $4 a barrel to Singapore quotes respectively, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Lanka IOC, part of Indian Oil Corp., also bought
9,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil at a premium of
$3.50 a barrel, higher than an earlier cargo it bought to be
delivered in January at a premium of $3.20 a barrel.
The latest cargo is for delivery into Trincomalee over Feb.
4-6.
Lanka IOC,, started sales of Euro III equivalent,
or 91-octane, gasoline in early November last year, in addition
to Euro II, or 90-octane gasoline, the source added.
The company buys gasoline and gasoil on a spot basis to
distribute to the more than 150 fuel stations it owns and
operates in the country.
