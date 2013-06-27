LONDON, June 27 One of London's largest hedge fund firms, Lansdowne Partners, has named Alex Snow, a founder of Evolution Group, as its new chief executive officer.

Snow will take over from Paul Ruddock, who will retire at the end of June, Lansdowne said in a statement on Thursday.

Suzi Nutton, Lansdowne's current Head of Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer, the firm also said.

Lansdowne runs $13.4 billion in assets, most of it in its flagship Developed Markets fund.