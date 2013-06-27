European shares weighed down by Deutsche Bank but M&A gives support
* Miners lead sectoral fallers as metal prices slip (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 27 One of London's largest hedge fund firms, Lansdowne Partners, has named Alex Snow, a founder of Evolution Group, as its new chief executive officer.
Snow will take over from Paul Ruddock, who will retire at the end of June, Lansdowne said in a statement on Thursday.
Suzi Nutton, Lansdowne's current Head of Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer, the firm also said.
Lansdowne runs $13.4 billion in assets, most of it in its flagship Developed Markets fund.
LONDON, March 6 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged down on Monday as weakness in mining stocks outweighed the positive impact of a potential 11 billion pound merger between Scottish fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
March 6 Standard Life/Aberdeen Asset Management merger