LONDON Feb 2 Lansdowne Partners, one of
Europe's biggest hedge fund managers, saw its flagship UK fund
return 5.7 percent in January, in a sign the industry is
benefiting from a rebound in financial markets this year after a
torrid 2011.
The gains come after the fund, which is run by Stuart Roden
and Peter Davies and which made millions shorting banks during
the financial crisis, lost around 20 percent in 2011 when some
bets on financial stocks turned sour.
Lansdowne, which runs around $16 billion in assets as at
last year, declined to comment.
Across the industry hedge funds have profited this year,
gaining 1.72 percent in January according to Hedge Fund
Research's HFRX index. The average fund lost 5 percent last
year, according to HFRI.
