(Corrects to show Ruddock received knighthood in 2012, not
2007)
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, March 4 Lansdowne Partners, one of the
world's best-known hedge fund managers, said Paul Ruddock is to
retire as chief executive to focus on his work in the arts and
on charity work.
Ruddock, who co-founded Lansdowne in 1998 with Steven Heinz,
is to hand over his responsibilities at the end of June. He will
remain as a significant shareholder, the firm said in a
statement.
Lansdowne manages $12.4 billion. Its main fund, the $8.9
billion Developed Markets fund, returned 18 percent last year
and is up more than 7.5 percent so far this year.
Ruddock, a major donor to the arts who received a knighthood
in 2012, is chairman of London's Victoria & Albert museum.
