SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters)- Small Chilean airline PAL said on Monday it had appealed to the country's supreme court over an antitrust regulator's approval of Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN ( LFL.N ) takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, casting fresh uncertainty over the deal.

Chile's antitrust tribunal approved LAN's multibillion-dollar tie-up with TAM last month with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.

Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in January:

* The Supreme Court must now decide whether to take up the objection, which could take it up to two weeks. [ID:nN1E7921ZV]. If the Supreme Court does hear PAL's appeal, it could then take up to 4 or 5 months to issue a ruling. LAN and TAM can proceed with their tie-up in the meantime, but if the Supreme Court then ultimately opts to rule against the merger, it could kill the deal, legal experts say.

* LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in calculations of its national and international tariffs, or yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ... regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said last month.

* In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.

* If the takeover goes ahead as planned, the totality of TAM's shares with voting rights will be acquired by a new Chilean society named "Holdco 1." Those shares will then be divided into one series with voting rights and without economic rights and the other with the opposite characteristics.

* The Amaro family, which controls TAM, will indirectly hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN will own no more than 20 percent of those shares, and will acquire the totality of Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.

* Holdco 1 will incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that will launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM shares, save the Amaro family, may tender their shares in exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 will at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders will receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per one share of TAM.

* The start of the exchange offer hinges on various approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant countries.

* LAN shares will be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and remain traded on Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA and the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares will no longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.

* LAN's name will be changed to "LATAM Airlines Group S.A." (LATAM).

* Once the transaction is completed, LAN, TAM and its subsidiaries will continue conducting business as they currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to Chile's regulating body in January.

* TAM will remain controlled by the Amaro family through TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board will comprise six members, four of whom will be chosen by TEP Chile and the remaining two by LATAM.

* LATAM will have a nine-member board. TEP Chile will have the right to elect a second board director, subject to certain limitations.

* Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile may only sell LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Bernard Orr)