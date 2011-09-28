Sept 28 Shares of Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the airline said a ruling by antitrust regulator TDLC was flawed and requested the tribunal rectify calculations. [ID:nS1E78Q212]

Chile's antitrust tribunal last week gave conditional approval to the takeover, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines, but asking the merged entity to comply with a host of conditions. [ID:nS1E78K14R]

Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in January:

* LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in calculations of its national and international tariffs, or yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ... regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said on Tuesday.

* LAN could go to Chile's supreme court to appeal the mitigation measures. Local airline PAL could also appeal to the supreme court after Chile's Constitutional Tribunal said earlier this month it would not take up its complaint against the takeover. An appeal would likely delay the tie-up.

* In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.

* If the takeover goes ahead as planned, the totality of TAM's shares with voting rights will be acquired by a new Chilean society named "Holdco 1." Those shares will then be divided into one series with voting rights and without economic rights and the other with the opposite characteristics.

* The Amaro family, which controls TAM, will indirectly hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN will own no more than 20 percent of those shares, and will acquire the totality of Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.

* Holdco 1 will incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that will launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM shares, save the Amaro family, may tender their shares in exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 will at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders will receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per one share of TAM.

* The start of the exchange offer hinges on various approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant countries.

* LAN shares will be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and remain traded on Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA and the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares will no longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.

* LAN's name will be changed to "LATAM Airlines Group S.A." (LATAM).

* Once the transaction is completed, LAN, TAM and its subsidiaries will continue conducting business as they currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to Chile's regulating body in January.

* TAM will remain controlled by the Amaro family through TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board will comprise six members, four of whom will be chosen by TEP Chile and the remaining two by LATAM.

* LATAM will have a nine-member board. TEP Chile will have the right to elect a second board director, subject to certain limitations.

* Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile may only sell LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Matthew Lewis)