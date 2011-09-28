Sept 28 Shares of Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN
(LFL.N) fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the airline said
a ruling by antitrust regulator TDLC was flawed and requested
the tribunal rectify calculations. [ID:nS1E78Q212]
Chile's antitrust tribunal last week gave conditional
approval to the takeover, paving the way for the creation of
one of the world's biggest airlines, but asking the merged
entity to comply with a host of conditions. [ID:nS1E78K14R]
Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned
takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to
the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in
January:
* LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in
calculations of its national and international tariffs, or
yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today
which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ...
regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said
on Tuesday.
* LAN could go to Chile's supreme court to appeal the
mitigation measures. Local airline PAL could also appeal to the
supreme court after Chile's Constitutional Tribunal said
earlier this month it would not take up its complaint against
the takeover. An appeal would likely delay the tie-up.
* In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines
Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles
and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.
* If the takeover goes ahead as planned, the totality of
TAM's shares with voting rights will be acquired by a new
Chilean society named "Holdco 1." Those shares will then be
divided into one series with voting rights and without economic
rights and the other with the opposite characteristics.
* The Amaro family, which controls TAM, will indirectly
hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights
through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN will own no more
than 20 percent of those shares, and will acquire the totality
of Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.
* Holdco 1 will incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that
will launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM
shares, save the Amaro family, may tender their shares in
exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 will
at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders will
receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per one share of
TAM.
* The start of the exchange offer hinges on various
approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's
National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and
Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and
Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant
countries.
* LAN shares will be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index
.BVSP and remain traded on Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA
and the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares will no
longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.
* LAN's name will be changed to "LATAM Airlines Group S.A."
(LATAM).
* Once the transaction is completed, LAN, TAM and its
subsidiaries will continue conducting business as they
currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to
Chile's regulating body in January.
* TAM will remain controlled by the Amaro family through
TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board will comprise six
members, four of whom will be chosen by TEP Chile and the
remaining two by LATAM.
* LATAM will have a nine-member board. TEP Chile will have
the right to elect a second board director, subject to certain
limitations.
* Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile may only sell
LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer,
editing by Matthew Lewis)