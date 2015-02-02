FRANKFURT Feb 2 Intel has agreed to
buy German network chipmaker Lantiq for an undisclosed amount to
expand its range of chips used in Internet-connected gadgets,
the companies said on Monday.
The former Infineon unit was bought in 2009 by
private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for 250 million euros
($280 million). Deutsche Telekom was among the
companies invested in Lantiq through Golden Gate.
Adding Internet connections to devices ranging from soccer
balls to household and industrial machines, a trend dubbed the
Internet of Things or M2M, has become a new battleground for
Intel, Qualcomm and other technology companies.
The number of wireless gadgets will more than double by the
end of the decade, with most of the growth coming from smart
devices other than PCs and smartphones, according to market
research firm ABI Research.
Lantiq also produces chips for copper, fibre and hybrid
copper-fibre connections as well as mobile broadband and Wi-Fi
which it sells to broadband access and telecom carrier equipment
providers.
Technology firms are betting heavily on Internet
device-connected homes for future revenues and profit. Last year
Samsung Electronics paid $200 million for U.S.-based
start-up SmartThings, which makes software that helps control
everything from door locks to light switches in homes.
Also in 2014, Google bought smart thermostat and
smoke alarm-maker Nest Labs Inc for $3.2 billion.
