UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 28 Lanvin's controlling shareholder, the media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang, has rejected an informal offer worth more than 400 million euros for the French fashion brand from Valentino's Qatari owners Mayhoola, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
They added that Gucci owner Kering had also made an informal offer of less than 400 million euros for Lanvin, which had also been rejected. Lanvin said earlier on Wednesday that its designer Alber Elbaz was leaving the company . (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Tim Hepher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.