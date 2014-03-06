* Sees need to start afresh after cash discipline
* Says to "play on the broad spectrum of change" at Lanxess
By Ludwig Burger
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 6 The CEO-designate of
Lanxess said he would have to reverse a trend of
lavish cash outflows on investments at the world's largest maker
of synthetic rubber for tyres, when he takes the helm on April
1.
"The cash discipline was basically abandoned," over the last
two to three years, CEO-designate Matthias Zachert said on the
sidelines of a press conference at drugs and chemicals maker
Merck KGaA, where Zachert will quit as finance chief
at the end of the month to return to his old employer.
"Despite high profitability, there was no cash generation
any more because everything was expensed, or 'capex-ed', which
for chemical companies is something that you shouldn't do and
for that very reason you have to start afresh now."
Shares in Lanxess jumped almost 9 percent on Jan. 27 after
news that the German synthetic rubber specialist had attracted
its former finance director Zachert back from Merck to be its
CEO.
In the first nine months of 2013, Lanxess incurred 87
million euros ($120 million) more in capital expenditures on
plant and equipment, or 'capex', than what it had in cash
inflows from operations. Full year figures are due to be
published on March 20.
The cash flow after deducting investment expenses was a
positive 164 million in 2012 and minus 251 million in 2011, the
year Zachert quit as chief financial officer at Lanxess to take
the same job at Merck.
Zachert also said the stock market in general tended to
welcome companies that pursue takeovers at the moment, because
the costs of borrowing were below the additional earnings that
can be reaped from many takeovers, leading to an immediate
topping-up of earnings per share.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Hugh Lawson)