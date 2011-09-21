DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 21 Lanxess , the world's largest synthetic rubber company, said third-quarter core earnings would rise from a year earlier as the car tyre industry's upswing continues.

"The third quarter is going very well and will be better than the third quarter of last year," Chief Executive Axel Heitmann said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also reiterated the group's 2011 target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, to rise by about 20 percent.

Last year's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was 244 million euros ($335 million).

The group's finance chief Bernhard Duettmann told Reuters last month that the car industry, the company's most important customer group, will be working to capacity until the end of the year.

Lanxess derives about 40 percent of total sales from the rubber and rubber chemicals used in tyres, tubes and window seals. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)