DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 21 Lanxess ,
the world's largest synthetic rubber company, said third-quarter
core earnings would rise from a year earlier as the car tyre
industry's upswing continues.
"The third quarter is going very well and will be better
than the third quarter of last year," Chief Executive Axel
Heitmann said in a statement on Wednesday.
He also reiterated the group's 2011 target for earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA), adjusted for
one-off effects, to rise by about 20 percent.
Last year's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was 244 million
euros ($335 million).
The group's finance chief Bernhard Duettmann told Reuters
last month that the car industry, the company's most important
customer group, will be working to capacity until the end of the
year.
Lanxess derives about 40 percent of total sales from the
rubber and rubber chemicals used in tyres, tubes and window
seals.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
