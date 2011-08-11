* Says now sees adj EBITDA up by about 20 pct

* Previous outlook was for 10-15 pct gain

* Q2 adj EBITDA 339 mln eur, above poll avg of 320 mln

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 Germany's Lanxess (LXSG.DE) raised its full-year earnings outlook on Thursday as strong demand and higher prices charged to tyre makers boosted the rubber chemical maker's confidence.

The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber and rubber chemicals said it now sees a gain in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 20 percent, compared with a previous target range of 10-15 percent in growth.

"Demand for our products remains strong and plants are running at very high capacity utilsation rates," Chief Executive Axel Heitmann said.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter rose 26 percent to 339 million euros ($477.5 million), more than the 320 million euros expected by analysts, as it managed to raise prices in the face of higher raw material costs and still sold higher volumes.

The company, however, added there was more uncertainty over future macroeconomic developments. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger) ($1=.7099 Euro)