RPT-London Metal Exchange cuts deal with banks to propel gold futures
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
FRANKFURT Aug 7 German synthetic-rubber specialist Lanxess is bracing for customers in Europe, its largest market, to reduce inventory levels of chemical products further in the third quarter, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann said on Tuesday.
He also said the group still has financial fire power for further takeovers, although organic growth remained a priority. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.