FRANKFURT Feb 18 Altana CEO Matthias Wolfgruber
and Deutsche Post DHL finance chief Lawrence Rosen
will be appointed new members of the Lanxess
supervisory board in May, German business monthly Manager
Magazin reported on Wednesday.
Current Lanxess supervisory board members Robert Koehler,
the former head of SGL Carbon, and Rainer Laufs, an
independent consultant, will not stand for re-election at the
chemical company's general meeting on May 15, the magazine said,
without specifying its sources.
Manager Magazin also said that Lanxess CEO Matthias Zachert
will present a new strategy for the company's rubber unit by May
at the latest.
Lanxess is in talks with Russia's NKNK and
state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)
to sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters earlier in February, as it battles
overcapacity and weak prices.
Lanxess and specialty chemicals Altana declined to comment
on the article. Deutsche Post was not immediately available for
comment.
