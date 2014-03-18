UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 18 Specialty chemicals company Lanxess said on Tuesday it would raise the prices for its rubber chemicals on April 1, citing higher raw material costs and unfavourable exchange rate effects.
The mark-ups will range from 0.10 euro per kg to 0.70 euros per kg, depending on the product and region, Lanxess said, without providing percentage figures. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources