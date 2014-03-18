FRANKFURT, March 18 Specialty chemicals company Lanxess said on Tuesday it would raise the prices for its rubber chemicals on April 1, citing higher raw material costs and unfavourable exchange rate effects.

The mark-ups will range from 0.10 euro per kg to 0.70 euros per kg, depending on the product and region, Lanxess said, without providing percentage figures. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)