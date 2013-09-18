COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 18 Germany's Lanxess is considering selling three divisions as part of an overhaul to combat weak automotive demand, it said on Wednesday.

Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, said its Perlon-Monofil fibres business, its accelerators and antioxidants rubber chemicals business as well as its nitrile butadiene rubber operations would stand better chances with a new owner.

The mooted divestments are part of an overhaul announced late on Tuesday that foresees cost cuts of 100 million euros ($133.5 million) and the disposal of non-core businesses accounting for about 500 million euros in annual sales.

Lanxess shares fell on Wednesday as analysts said that the cost cuts meant its markets were not improving.

($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens)