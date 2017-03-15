FRANKFURT, March 15 Lanxess, the
world's largest synthetic rubber maker, said on Wednesday that
full-year adjusted core earnings would increase slightly after
reporting better-than-expected results.
The full-year outlook for adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) does not yet
include the planned takeover of Chemtura, a U.S. maker
of additives for lubricants and flame retardants, which it plans
to wrap up by mid-2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent to
183 million euros ($195 million), beating average analyst
expectations for 178 million in a Reuters poll.
It proposed an annual dividend of 0.70 euros per share, in
line with the analyst consensus.
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edditing by Harro ten Wolde)