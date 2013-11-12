* Says automotive markets remain difficult
* Adj EBITDA falls 26.4 pct to 187 mln eur vs poll 179 mln
* Hurt by lower prices for rubber, weak overseas currencies
* Shares indicted 0.7 pct lower before market open
(Adds background on tyre industry, company quotes)
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Germany's Lanxess on
Tuesday posted a drop of more than a quarter in adjusted core
earnings, hurt by lower prices for its main product, synthetic
rubber for tyres, and weak overseas currencies.
The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said
third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26.4 percent to 187
million euros ($251 million), still beating the 179 million euro
average estimate in a Reuters poll.
At its Performance Polymers rubber unit, which accounts for
more than half of group sales, weak demand and lower costs for
the main petrochemical raw material butadiene led to a 19
percent decrease in product prices.
"Lanxess expects the market environment to remain difficult,
especially for the automotive and tyre industries," it said.
Lanxess, whose former parent Bayer invented
synthetic rubber, is cutting costs, plans to shed businesses
with about 500 million euros in annual sales, and is looking
into diversifying away from volatile rubber
markets.
French tyre maker Michelin last month warned an
emerging-market currency slide would hit earnings this year,
while Goodyear, the top U.S. tyre maker, said there were
no signs of a significant improvement in Europe.
Lanxess, which also makes ingredients for pesticides,
leather chemicals and durable plastics, said it expected EBITDA
excluding one-off items of 710-760 million euros for the full
year. It had previously seen a range of 700-800 million euros.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)