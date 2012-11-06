Lloyds and Barratt help Britain's FTSE edge higher
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Shares in Lanxess AG fall 3.1 percent at open after Q3 results, weaker FY outlook
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
LONDON, Feb 22 Wall Street's record run helped emerging stocks sail to new 19-month highs on Wednesday with year-to-date gains of over 10 percent, while the rand firmed ahead of a key budget speech by the finance minister.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares that rose taking cues from upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings overnight on Wall Street. Strong results by Wal-Mart and Home Depot drove U.S. indexes higher on Tuesday, while euro zone business growth hit its fastest since April 2011. "Regional markets are just tracking the U.S. markets higher. The U.S. markets gained half a percent on Tuesday, so it's jus